12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
Improper Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 51Multiple Choice

Evaluate the improper integral 04x2+16dx\displaystyle \int_{0}^{\infty} \frac{4}{x^2 + 16} \, dx .