8. Definite Integrals
Substitution
8. Definite Integrals

Substitution: Videos & Practice Problems

Evaluate the integral: 0π4sinh(tanx)sec2xdx{\displaystyle\int_0^{\frac{\pi}{4}}\sinh\bigl(\tan x\bigr)\sec^2x\,dx}