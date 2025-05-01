In the analysis of a spatial linkage, the instantaneous angular rate R ( x ) R(x) of one arm relative to another is given by R ( x ) = sin x 1 + cos x R(x)=\frac{\sin x}{1+\cos x} . The net angular change as x x goes from π 3 \frac{\pi}{3} to π 2 \frac{\pi}{2} can be found by evaluating ∫ π 3 π 2 sin x 1 + cos x d x {\displaystyle\int_{\frac{\pi}{3}}^{\frac{\pi}{2}}\frac{\sin x}{1+\cos x}\,dx} . Evaluate this integral by using the Weierstrass substitution:

z = tan x 2 z=\tan\frac{x}{2} , cos x = 1 − z 2 1 + z 2 \cos x=\frac{1 - z^2}{1 + z^2} , sin x = 2 z 1 + z 2 \sin x=\frac{2z}{1 + z^2} , d x = 2 d z 1 + z 2 dx=\frac{2\,dz}{1 + z^2}