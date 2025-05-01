Skip to main content
In the analysis of a spatial linkage, the instantaneous angular rate R(x)R(x) of one arm relative to another is given by R(x)=sinx1+cosxR(x)=\frac{\sin x}{1+\cos x}. The net angular change as xx goes from π3\frac{\pi}{3} to π2\frac{\pi}{2} can be found by evaluating π3π2sinx1+cosxdx{\displaystyle\int_{\frac{\pi}{3}}^{\frac{\pi}{2}}\frac{\sin x}{1+\cos x}\,dx}. Evaluate this integral by using the Weierstrass substitution:
z=tanx2z=\tan\frac{x}{2}, cosx=1z21+z2\cos x=\frac{1 - z^2}{1 + z^2}, sinx=2z1+z2\sin x=\frac{2z}{1 + z^2}, dx=2dz1+z2dx=\frac{2\,dz}{1 + z^2}