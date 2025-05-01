Skip to main content
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions

Problem 86 Multiple Choice

Find dydx\frac{dy}{dx} for y=sin(e3x2)y=\sin\left(e^{3x^2}\right).