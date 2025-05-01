Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Estimating Area with Finite Sums
8. Definite Integrals

Estimating Area with Finite Sums: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 18Multiple Choice

Suppose you have 1515 real numbers b1b_{1}, b2b_{2}, ..., b15b_{15} whose sum is k=115bk=7\displaystyle\sum_{k=1}^{15} b_{k} = 7. Compute the value of the sum k=1155bk\displaystyle\sum_{k=1}^{15} 5b_{k}.