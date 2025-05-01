Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Estimating Area with Finite Sums
8. Definite Integrals

Estimating Area with Finite Sums

Problem 17

Suppose k=112xk=18\displaystyle\sum_{k=1}^{12} x_k = 18 and k=112yk=7\displaystyle\sum_{k=1}^{12} y_k = -7. Compute the value of k=112(xkyk+3){\displaystyle\sum_{k=1}^{12}\bigl(x_{k}-y_{k}+3\bigr)}.