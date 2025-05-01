Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Antiderivatives: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
23 of 0
Problem 23Multiple Choice

Find an antiderivative for the function 52x5\displaystyle \frac{5}{2x^5} .