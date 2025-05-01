Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Antiderivatives: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 22Multiple Choice

Find an antiderivative for the function 38x2\displaystyle 3 - \frac{8}{x^2} .