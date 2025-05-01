Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
12. Techniques of Integration

Improper Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
51 of 0
Problem 51Multiple Choice

Evaluate the improper integral xex2dx\displaystyle \int_{-\infty}^{\infty} x e^{-x^2} \, dx .