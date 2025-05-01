Skip to main content
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 46Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral ydy19y4\displaystyle \int \frac{y\,dy}{\sqrt{1-9y^{4}}}.