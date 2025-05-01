Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
183 of 0
Problem 183Multiple Choice

Compute the integral by completing the square and performing a suitable trigonometric substitution:
1x26x+10dx\displaystyle \int \frac{1}{\sqrt{x^2-6x+10}}\,dx
(Assume that the integrand is real.)