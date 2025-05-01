Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
135 of 0
Problem 135Multiple Choice

Find the indefinite integral of (7y2y3)dy\displaystyle\int\left(7y^2-\frac{y}{3}\right)\,dy.