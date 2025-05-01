Find an upper bound for the absolute error in the approximation of ∫ 0 1 sin x 2 d x \int_0^1\sin{x^2}\,dx using the Midpoint Rule with n = 40 n = 40 subintervals. Assume that ∣ f ′ ′ ( x ) ∣ ≤ 2.3 |f^{\prime\prime}(x)|\leq{2.3} on [ 0 , 1 ] [0,1] . Express your answer in scientific notation and round it to 2 2 decimal places.