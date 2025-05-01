Find an upper bound for the absolute error in the approximation of ∫ 2 7 x 2 + 4 d x \int_{2}^{7} \sqrt{x^2+4}\,dx using the Midpoint Rule with n = 20 n = 20 subintervals. Use the fact that ∣ f ′ ′ ( x ) ∣ ≤ 1 4 2 |f^{\prime\prime}(x)| \leq \frac{1}{4\sqrt{2}} on [ 2 , 7 ] [2,7] . Round your answer to 4 4 decimal places.