1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
Finding Limits Algebraically: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 272Multiple Choice

Evaluate the limit limxarctan(3x){\displaystyle\lim_{x\to\infty}\arctan(3x)}.