Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
72 of 0
Problem 72Multiple Choice

Find dydx\dfrac{dy}{dx} given that y=(sin1x)13y=\bigl(\sin^{-1}x\bigr)^{\frac13}.