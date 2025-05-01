Skip to main content
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Find dydx\dfrac{dy}{dx} given that y=(1x2)sin1(x)+x1x2y=(1-x^2)\sin^{-1}(x)+x\sqrt{1-x^2}.