Apply l'Hôpital's Rule to find the limit of the following function as x → π 2 x\to\frac{\pi}{2} :

﻿ f ( x ) = ( 3 x − 3 π 2 ) sec ⁡ ( x ) f\left(x\right)=\left(3x-\frac{3\pi}{2}\right)\sec\left(x\right) f(x)=(3x−23π​)sec(x)﻿