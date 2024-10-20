Apply L'Hôpital's Rule to find the limit of the following function as x → ∞ x→∞ :

f ( x ) = ln ⁡ ( 2 x + 4 e x ) ln ⁡ ( 5 x + 2 e 3 x ) f\left(x\right)=\frac{\ln\left(2x+4e^{x}\right)}{\ln\left(5x+2e^{3x}\right)}