Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
0. Functions
Properties of Logarithms
0. Functions

Properties of Logarithms: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
20 of 0
Problem 20Multiple Choice

Write the expression as a single logarithm: ln(2x28x)+ln(x4)\displaystyle\ln(2x^2-8x)+\ln\left(\frac{x}{4}\right).