0. Functions
Properties of Logarithms
0. Functions

Properties of Logarithms: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
Problem 19Multiple Choice

Express the following expression in terms of ln2\ln 2 and ln5\ln 5
ln50+ln(25)ln25\displaystyle\frac{\ln 50 + \ln\left(\frac{2}{5}\right)}{\ln 25}