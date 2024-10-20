Consider the function g ( x ) g\left(x\right) whose first derivative is given by g ′ ( x ) = x 2 − 2 x − 15 g^{\prime}\left(x\right)=x^2-2x-15 . Determine the x x -coordinate at which g ( x ) g\left(x\right) , if any, has a local maximum, local minimum, or inflection point.