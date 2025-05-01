Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
137 of 0
Problem 137Multiple Choice

Evaluate the indefinite integral (3x21x3+4)dx{\displaystyle\int\left(3x^2-\frac{1}{x^3}+4\right)dx}.