Skip to main content
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Basics of Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
64 of 0
Problem 64Multiple Choice

Solve the initial value problem:
tdydt+y=t2\(\displaystyle\) t\(\frac{dy}{dt}\)+y=t^2, t>0t > 0, y(1)=0y(1) = 0