Apply L'Hôpital's Rule to find the limit of the following function as x → ∞ x→∞ :

f ( x ) = 4 x 3 ( π 2 x − sin ⁡ ( π 2 x ) ) f\left(x\right)=4x^3\left(\frac{\pi}{2x}-\sin\left(\frac{\pi}{2x}\right)\right)