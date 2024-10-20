Calculate the value of the given limit. Apply L’Hôpital’s Rule if necessary.

lim ⁡ x → π 4 [ tan ⁡ x − 1 π 4 − x ] \lim_{x\rightarrow\frac{\pi}{4}}\left\lbrack\frac{\tan x-1}{\frac{\pi}{4}-x}\right\rbrack