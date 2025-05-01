Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Integrals of Trig Functions
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Integrals of Trig Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
76 of 0
Problem 76Multiple Choice

Compute sin5(4x)cos3(4x)dx\displaystyle \int \sin^5(4x) \cos^3(4x) dx .