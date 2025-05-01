Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Integrals of Trig Functions
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Integrals of Trig Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 78Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: 5{{{\displaystyle\int5}}} sin7x\sin^7x dxdx