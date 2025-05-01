A particle moves along a straight line with velocity, in m / s \mathrm{m} / \mathrm{s} , given by v ( t ) = 2 t 2 + 4 v(t)=2t^2+4 , for t t in [ 1 , 5 ] [1,5] . Divide the interval [ 1 , 5 ] [1,5] into 4 4 equal subintervals: [ 1 , 2 ] [1,2] , [ 2 , 3 ] [2,3] , [ 3 , 4 ] [3,4] , and [ 4 , 5 ] [4,5] . On each subinterval, assume that the particle’s velocity remains constant at the value of v ( t ) v(t) evaluated at the midpoint of the subinterval. Using these constant‐velocity subintervals, approximate the displacement of the particle on [ 1 , 5 ] [1,5] .