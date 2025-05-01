A particle's velocity is given by v = 4 t − 1 v = 4t - 1 ( m / s \mathrm{m} / \mathrm{s} ) for 2 ≤ t ≤ 10 2 \leq t \leq 10 . Approximate the displacement of the particle over this interval by dividing it into n = 2 n = 2 subintervals and using the left endpoint of each subinterval for the rectangle heights.