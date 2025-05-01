A 1200 1200 -liter aquarium is empty at t = 0 t = 0 . Water is added at a rate of Q ′ ( t ) = 5 t Q^{\prime}(t)=5\sqrt{t} (in L/min \text{L/min} ), where t t is in minutes. How many liters of water are in the aquarium after 30 30 minutes?