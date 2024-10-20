Graph the following function on its domain. The first and second derivative are given.

f ( x ) = x 4 16 − x 3 12 − x 2 + 3 x + 2 f\left(x\right)=\frac{x^4}{16}-\frac{x^3}{12}-x^2+3x+2

f ′ ( x ) = 1 4 ( x − 2 ) 2 ( x + 3 ) f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=\frac14\left(x-2\right)^2\left(x+3\right)