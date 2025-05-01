Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
8. Definite Integrals

Riemann Sums: Videos & Practice Problems

132 of 0
Problem 132Multiple Choice

Approximate the integral 45xdx\displaystyle\int_{4}^{5} x\,dx using Simpson's Rule with n=4n = 4 subintervals. Then, determine an upper bound for the error ES\bigl|E_{S}\bigr|.