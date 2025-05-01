Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
8. Definite Integrals

Riemann Sums

Problem 131

Given that the Trapezoidal Rule approximation for 45xdx\displaystyle\int_{4}^{5} x\,dx with n=4n=4 subintervals is T=92T = \frac{9}{2}, compute the absolute error ET\left|E_T\right|.