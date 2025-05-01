Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
12. Techniques of Integration

Improper Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
63 of 0
Problem 63Multiple Choice

Evaluate the improper integral:
43x23xdx{\displaystyle\int_4^{\infty}\frac{3}{x^2 - 3x}\,dx}