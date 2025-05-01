Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Substitution
8. Definite Integrals

Substitution: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 69Multiple Choice

Evaluate the definite integral: 0π2sin3(2x)cos2(2x)dx{\displaystyle\int_0^{\frac{\pi}{2}}\sin^3(2x)\cos^2(2x)\,dx}