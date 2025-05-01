Evaluate the limit by first expressing it as a definite integral:

lim ∥ P ∥ → 0 ∑ k = 1 n ( sin c k 3 ) Δ x k {\displaystyle\lim_{\|P\|\to0}\sum_{k=1}^{n}\left(\sin{\frac{c_k}{3}}\right)\Delta x_{k}} , where P P is a partition of [ 0 , 2 π ] [0,2\pi] , and c k c_k is a sample point chosen within the k k -th subinterval of the partition.