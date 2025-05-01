Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Substitution
8. Definite Integrals

Substitution

Problem 68

Evaluate the limit by first expressing it as a definite integral:
limP0k=1n(sinck3)Δxk{\displaystyle\lim_{\|P\|\to0}\sum_{k=1}^{n}\left(\sin{\frac{c_k}{3}}\right)\Delta x_{k}}, where PP is a partition of [0,2π][0,2\pi], and ck c_k is a sample point chosen within the k k -th subinterval of the partition.