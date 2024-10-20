Apply L'Hôpital's Rule to find the limit of the following function as x → − 2 x→ -2 :

f ( x ) = x 3 + 2 x 2 − 4 x − 8 2 x 4 + 4 x 3 − 2 x 2 − 8 x − 8 f\left(x\right)=\frac{x^3+2x^2-4x-8}{2x^4+4x^3-2x^2-8x-8}