Given a function g ( x ) g\left(x\right) and its quadratic approximation P ( x ) = c 0 + c 1 ( x − m ) + c 2 ( x − m ) 2 P\left(x\right)=c_0+c_1\left(x-m\right)+c_2\left(x-m\right)^2 at x = m x=m , where P ( m ) = g ( m ) P\left(m\right)=g\left(m\right) , P ′ ( m ) = g ′ ( m ) P^{\prime}\left(m\right)=g^{\prime}\left(m\right) , and P ′ ′ ( m ) = g ′ ′ ( m ) P^{\prime\prime}\left(m\right)=g^{\prime^{}\prime}\left(m\right) , find the coefficients c 0 c_0 , c 1 c_1 , and c 2 c_2 .