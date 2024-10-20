In a physics experiment, the potential energy U U of a spring is measured as a function of the displacement x x from its equilibrium position. The relationship between U U , x x , and the spring constant k k (which remains constant) is given by U = 1 2 k x 2 U=\frac12kx^2 . Find d U dU . For x > 0 x\gt{0} , if the spring is further stretched (displacement x x is increased), how will the potential energy U U change?