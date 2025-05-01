Skip to main content
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Problem 51Multiple Choice

Evaluate dx(1+x2)tan1x{\displaystyle\int\frac{dx}{\left(1+x^2\right)\tan^{-1}x}}.