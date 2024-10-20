Function g g is graphed on the interval [ − 3 , 3 ] \left\lbrack-3,3\right\rbrack . A secant line that passes through the curve g g at x = − 3 x=-3 and x = 3 x=3 is also shown. Find the value(s) of c c in [ − 3 , 3 ] \left\lbrack-3,3\right\rbrack for which the equation f ( b ) − f ( a ) b − a = f ′ ( c ) \frac{f\left(b\right)-f\left(a\right)}{b-a}=f^{\prime}\left(c\right) holds true.

g ( x ) = − x 3 9 g\left(x\right)=-\frac{x^3}{9}