Consider the function ﻿ g ( x ) = b x ( 2 − x ) g(x)=bx(2-x) g(x)=bx(2−x)﻿, where ﻿ b b b﻿ is a real number and ﻿ 1 ≤ b ≤ 3 1\le b\le3 1≤b≤3﻿. Define a new function ﻿ p ( x ) = g ( g ( x ) ) p(x) = g(g(x)) p(x)=g(g(x))﻿. Find the location of all fixed points of p ( x ) p(x) when b = 3 b=3 . Round the answers to two decimal places.