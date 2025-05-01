A solid is bounded by two vertical planes perpendicular to the x x -axis at x = − 2 x = -2 and x = 2 x = 2 . The cross-sections taken perpendicular to the x x -axis are circular disks. The diameter of each circular cross-section extends between the curves y = − 2 4 + x 2 \displaystyle y=-\frac{2}{\sqrt{4+x^2}} and y = 2 4 + x 2 \displaystyle y=\frac{2}{\sqrt{4+x^2}} . Find the volume of the solid.