9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Introduction to Volume & Disk Method
Problem 166Multiple Choice

A solid is bounded by two vertical planes perpendicular to the x x -axis at x=2 x = -2 and x=2 x = 2 . The cross-sections taken perpendicular to the x x -axis are squares. The side length of each square cross-section extends between the curves y=24+x2y = -\frac{2}{\sqrt{4 + x^2}} and y=24+x2y = \frac{2}{\sqrt{4 + x^2}}. Find the volume of the solid.