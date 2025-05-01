Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 78

Find a function ff satisfying exf(t)dt=xlnxx+1{\displaystyle\int_{e}^{x}\sqrt{\,f(t)\,}\,dt=x\ln x-x+1}.