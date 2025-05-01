A city park is designing a decorative sign in the shape of a rectangle topped by a semicircle. The rectangular portion is made of clear acrylic, while the semicircular top is made of frosted acrylic, which allows only one-third as much light through per unit area as the clear portion. The total perimeter of the sign is fixed. Let r r be the radius of the semicircle and h h be the height of the rectangular portion. Determine the ratio of r r to h h that will allow the most light to pass through. Neglect the thickness of the sign.