Consider the functions f 1 ( x ) = 1 2 x f_1\left(x\right)=\sqrt{\frac12x} and f 2 ( x ) = ∣ 1 2 x ∣ f_2\left(x\right)=\sqrt{\left|\frac12x\right|} . Graph them together and describe how applying the absolute value function in f 2 f_2 modifies the graph of f 1 f_1 .