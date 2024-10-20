Consider the functions f 1 ( x ) = − x 2 + 5 f_1\left(x\right)=-x^2+5 and f 2 ( x ) = ∣ − x 2 + 5 ∣ f_2\left(x\right)=\left|-x^2+5\right| . Graph them together and describe how applying the absolute value function in f 2 f_2 modifies the graph of f 1 f_1 .