Apply L'Hôpital's rule to find the limit of the following function as x → 3 π 2 − x\to\frac{3\pi}{2}^{-} :

f ( x ) = tan ⁡ ( x ) 5 2 3 x − π f\left(x\right)=\frac{\tan\left(x\right)}{\frac{5}{\frac23x-\pi}}